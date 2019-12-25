On Monday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about Liz Warren’s answer at the Democratic debate, in which she dismisses economic criticisms of her plans. Video and partial transcript below:

Elizabeth Warren’s had all the big momentum going in for the past two months now. Elizabeth Warren came out of nowhere, she was pretty much dead in the water because she’s Liawatha and because she published that DNA results that show that she’s 1/1024th Native American — maybe.

She lied about her record at Harvard, she lied about her ancestry, she lied about sending her child to public schools. I mean, she’s just a weak candidate. She’s a damaged candidate. She has that awful voice, and yet she was rising in the polls because Biden was collapsing, because Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, because there is nobody else. She wasn’t rising out of her own talent, she was rising because the field was so weak.

So Elizabeth Warren puts out her economic plans — she basically wants to promise everybody the world and then pretend that their taxes aren’t going to go up. To their credit, the moderators at this debate came out and said, “Senator Warren, how do you respond to economists who say your plan isn’t going to work?” This is Liz Warren’s answer. This is the best she could do:

MODERATOR: How do you answer top economists who say taxes of this magnitude would stifle growth and investment? WARREN: Oh, they’re just wrong.

That’s it? That’s the best you got? This reminds me of this moment in 2012 when Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, Herman Cain comes out and he’s got his 9-9-9 Tax Plan, and the 9-9-9 Plan is going to totally revolutionize the economy and we’re going to have a ton of growth.

A moderator [at] one of these debates said, “Excuse me, Mr. Cain, what do you say to the economists who analyzed your plan and they say it doesn’t work? Like, what do you make of that analysis?” Herman Cain issued [what] I think is my favorite quote from any presidential debate ever. He said, “Well, the problem with their analysis is that it is incorrect.”

That sums it up, that’s perfect: The problem with their analysis is that it is incorrect. Liz Warren is using the same line here and guess what? It didn’t work very well for Herman Cain, I don’t think it’s gonna work out well for Elizabeth Warren. You need a more serious answer than that. You can only channel populist rage so long, and Liz Warren’s not even good at doing it because she’s actually just a lying Harvard professor establishmentarian fraud, so she doesn’t even get the kind of thrill of popular support. She’s more like a scolding librarian.

It’s not going to work well for her, she needs to come up with an answer to these economists who are pointing out that her plan is going to completely destroy growth. I mean, if you just look at the healthcare plan alone, it’s $52 trillion total over 10 years. If you took all the wealth away from every single billionaire in the entire country, all 621 of them. If you stole the shirt off their backs, you would pay for basically three-fifths of one year of that plan. And then what?

Obviously, people’s taxes are going to go up, businesses are going to get crushed, growth is going to stop, the economy very likely would recess. You’ve got to answer that. If she’s not going to answer that, she’s not really going anywhere.

