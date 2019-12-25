The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that it is reviewing eight cases against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, but spokesman Ricardo Santiago did not reveal further details.

CNN reported Tuesday that it also reached out to Weinstein’s attorney for comment.

The cases include four presented by the Los Angeles Police Department and another four from the Beverly Hills Police Department, reports USA Today. Santiago said he could not confirm if any of the cases, all presented since January 2018, were newly reported, and he declined to provide details about the accusations.

Under a process set up by DA Jackie Lacey, a task force will review the cases and decide whether to bring or decline charges.

The producer’s most recent court appearance was in Manhattan, where a bail hearing was held on Dec. 1, reports CNN. His attorney said he was scheduled to undergo back surgery that week, and bail conditions in light of new bail reforms that are set to take effect in 2020 were discussed.

Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial is scheduled to open on Jan.6. He is charged with the 2013 rape of a woman in a New York hotel room. Another woman has accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her at his apartment in Manhattan in 2006, and several others have accused him of sexual abuse cases ranging from harassment to rape.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies all the allegations against him, claiming that all his interactions have been consensual.

Deadline reported Tuesday he’s also at the center of a New York civil lawsuit involving his former movie production business, The Weinstein Company, and several alleged victims.

A $47 million settlement was reportedly near recently but was criticized because of payouts that would go toward Weinstein’s legal fees and because it did not include him having to admit guilt to accusers. Several alleged victims said they plan to oppose the settlement.