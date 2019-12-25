One of the two attorneys for Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Rand Paul airs grievances about impeachment, ‘your favorite politicians’ as part of Festivus MORE, filed a request to step down from his client’s case, citing Parnas’s inability to pay both of his lawyers, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The requested withdrawal was reportedly made in a filing on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and was confirmed by Parnas’s other lawyer Joseph Bondy on Twitter.

“Since I entered my appearance, Mr. Parnas’ apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished,” attorney Edward MacMahon Jr. said in a filing with the federal court in Manhattan, according to Reuters.

“It thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter,” MacMahon reportedly said in the filing.

MacMahon said Parnas agreed to the request, according to Reuters.

Bondy will continue representing Parnas, Retuers reported, citing the filing.

“This was a decision made in Mr. Parnas’s and Mr. MacMahon’s best interests,” Bondy tweeted Tuesday. “The legal strategy has not changed, and Mr. Parnas remains firmly committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress.”

Parnas and fellow Giuliani associate Igor Fruman were arrested in October. They are accused of illegally funneling money to Republican committees. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani has also said that Parnas and Fruman aided him in his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidential candidates should talk about animals Congress’s Christmas gift to Trump: A new nuclear weapon Former health insurance executive: Buttigieg uses industry talking points against progressive health care policy MORE, one of President Trump’s political rivals.

The investigations into Biden are central to Trump’s impeachment, which the House voted on earlier this month. The Senate will likely hold an impeachment trial early next year, though the details have not yet been decided.