The “implosion” of the National Rifle Association would be the political news story of the year if not for impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to MNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“The once fearsome NRA, the most powerful entity in conservative politics; I mean, they’re in free-fall,” she said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“And I think it’s fair to say that in any other time, in any other news environment, the implosion of one of the country’s most fearsome conservative political machines, in this maelstrom of self-dealing and petty recriminations and revelations about lavish wardrobe spending at Beverly Hills boutiques, we would be watching that slow-motion car crash endlessly,” she continued.

“That would be the biggest political news story in the country for a long time, but with this president, in the middle of an impeachment, it’s like a, you know, just one more tree falling in the forest.”

Maddow, a liberal activist, has been a frequent critic of Trump and conservative firebrands like the NRA, leading her to take a bow for its pending collapse on her Christmas Eve broadcast.

“Over the last few months, over the course of this year, we have watched this conservative political behemoth with really no equal in conservative politics, we have watched it collapse at breathtaking speed,” Maddow said.

“And the reason all of this is not just embarrassing but potentially is real troubling for the NRA is that the NRA is a nonprofit organization and there are rules, there are laws about how a non-profit can spend its members’ money.

“Take all of Wayne LaPierre’s spending habits with NRA members’ money, add that to evidence that hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed from the NRA to its own board members, that’s them paying themselves. Add in the red flags about the way the NRA has diverted money from what’s supposed to be its charitable foundation. Put it all together and it’s no wonder the NRA appears to now be very worried about an ever-widening investigation by the attorney general of the state of New York.”

“If the NRA’s behavior has been bad enough, New York could conceivably revoke its nonprofit status and shut it down which is what the state of New York just did with Donald Trump’s charitable foundation this year.”