Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has reportedly accused the Trump administration of withholding evidence in his lawsuit against the government over his dismissal in 2018.

McCabe's lawyer, Murad Hussain, said in court documents Tuesday that several agencies and officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and President Trump, have not turned over any materials he has asked for in the suit, according to CBS News.

“At this time, Plaintiff has assembled a small set of supporting evidence from his own records and from publicly available sources. However, much of the relevant evidence in this case is in Defendants’ exclusive possession or the possession of current or former government officials,” Hussain reportedly said.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, citing internal watchdog findings, fired McCabe just days before he was set to retire after more than two decades at the bureau. A Justice Department inspector general report said McCabe made a leak to the media "designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership."

McCabe has argued that his firing was politically motivated and linked to Trump’s persistent, public attacks on him.

The Hill has reached out to the White House, Justice Department and FBI for comment.