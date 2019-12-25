For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government

shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful,

Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6

May your Holiday Season be filled with hope and joy.

And may God refresh your soul and bless you with new beginnings.

At St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Church on Christmas Night – Beloved St. John Paul II pic.twitter.com/DF5nklJl0Z — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 25, 2019



Thousands of Christians flood the Aziziyah neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. After several years of deadly occuption by ISIS and Al-Qaeda the Christians in Aleppo, Syria were free to celebrate Christmas this year.

