Thanks to Donald Trump working Americans are winning again!

After years and years of stagnant wages Americans are winning and especially working Americans.

Notice the spike from 3% to 5% in wage growth for low-income workers right when Trump started his trade war. Tariffs reshore our own demand, creating jobs & increasing wages. We don’t need minimum wages to boost wages: we just need to manage for a tight labor market.🇺🇸🤜🤛 #MAGA https://t.co/h0oKYx4RVg pic.twitter.com/3OyrYWe6cO

Breitbart.com reported:

Americans without colleges degrees and with martial backgrounds are seeing the “biggest gains” within the econcomy under President Donald Trump’s administration, said White House Deputy Director of Communications Adam Kennedy in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Matt Boyle.

Boyle invited Kennedy’s remarks on the House of Representatives’ passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) and the broader economy.

Kennedy replied, “The president, since day one … has been working hard to make sure that American families — the American people — are at the center of this administration, and what we are trying to achieve, and we’ve seen that in the economy. … We’ve seen that in our new trade agreement, the USMCA, with South Korea, and with many others. This is a president who has put the economy and the American people first and foremost in every single one of our policy initiatives.”

Kennedy added, “One of the things this economy has really been spectacular at is making sure that people who used to be left behind in previous economies — people without college degrees, people who come from more martial backgrounds — have seen some of the biggest gains.”