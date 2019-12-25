Michigan’s attorney general clarified investigation into Michigan State’s handling of complaints against convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar is ongoing despite an “impasse,” and the suggestion it was suspended was “inadvertently misleading.”

“A recent comment from our communications director regarding our department’s investigation of Michigan State University was inadvertently misleading and demands clarification,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote in a statement. “For the record, I remain deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about Larry Nassar at MSU.”

Nessel’s statement was released after Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney told reporters the investigation was “suspended” as investigators were being blocked by attorney-client privilege on more than 6,000 documents.

“Our department has continued to make it clear – over and over again – that we are at an impasse with MSU as we continue to seek release of more than 6,000 documents the university continues to withhold from our office,” Nessel’s statement continued.

“It remains unclear how anyone at MSU – including trustees – can say with certainty that the information contained in those documents is not relevant to our investigation. In fact, the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them.”

Nassar, a former MSU and Team USA Gymnastics sports doctor, was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for molesting girls, including prominent Team USA athletes.

At the sentencing, the judge said, “I just signed your death warrant,” according to Time magazine.