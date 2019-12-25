Being able to do your Christmas shopping online and get all your gifts delivered right to your porch is one of the most wonderful and stress-free ways of tackling holiday prep. No braving the sugar-fueled and sleep-deprived crowds while stress levels soar — you can be in your pajamas and have more options at your fingertips than you’d get in a store.

There’s only one issue: pirates.

The archaic threat has become modernized in the form of thieves snapping up any packages they see lying about unattended.

One Colorado mom had had just about enough when her packages started disappearing from her front porch.

There have been many individuals who’ve found ways to retaliate against porch pirates, and she joined their ranks earlier this month when she began to set her “traps.”

Christine Hyatt leaves out package boxes filled with garbage.

“To the thief: thank you for taking the trash out!” Hyatt posted on Facebook Dec. 10. “Same spot tomorrow if your interested? I have a unlimited supply of trash!”

For Hyatt, though, the thefts were more than merely an inconvenience: The thieves have nabbed around 20 packages, including at least one box containing her daughter’s diabetes medications.

“She can’t afford to have her own medication stolen just because people are jerks,” Hyatt told KKTV-TV in Colorado Springs.

“How long do you think this will last on the porch??” she asked, posting a photo of an Amazon box sitting at the edge of her porch.

“UPDATE: LESS THAN 2 HOURS,” she added after the box disappeared. The pirates were certainly vigilant, but they were in for a nasty surprise.

You’re looking at two decoy packages left out for porch pirates. This Colorado Springs mom says she’s had it with packages being swiped from her home, so she set out boxes filled with used kitty litter. It’s her third round of fakes. She expects they will be gone in hours. pic.twitter.com/s2pmTYvOMc — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 12, 2019

“We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash,” Hyatt told the news outlet. “I’ve had packages stolen and I went, ‘You know what? I have extra boxes — let’s see if someone will take our trash!’”

“This is my way of fighting back,” she explained.

Three boxes were set out, three boxes were stolen, and a fourth has been prepared. In some of the boxes, Hyatt went extra-nasty and included loose kitty litterbox contents.

“I really hope they opened the cat [poop emoji] box in the car and spilled it,” she wrote.

“My other daughter told me that was gross,” the mom said. “But they deserve it.”

“If they’re going to steal from me, that’s the consequences. They get to deal with poo.”

