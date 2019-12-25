On July 24, 2019, we reported that General Flynn and his business partner and son were targeted by the Obama Deep State for outing the former President and the Clintons in aiding and abetting an Islamic terrorist in Pennsylvania.

A federal jury on Tuesday found General Flynn’s associate Bijan Rafiekian guilty of illegally lobbying for Turkey after just 4 hours of deliberation. Politico reported that Rafiekian, an Iranian-American and former business partner of Flynn’s was caught up in Mueller’s Russian collusion witch hunt — for his work with Turkey.

The timing of this announcement is suspect because Mueller is scheduled to be in front of Congress tomorrow to talk about his sham investigation.

Mueller investigated a $600,000 contract and public relations work Rafekian did and determined he was working as an unregistered foreign agent while he worked for the Flynn Intel Group.

In the summer of 2016, a Turkish businessman named Ekim Alptekin paid the Flynn Intel Group (through a Dutch shell company) $600,000 to investigate a Turkish cleric living in the United States — the Turkish cleric, Fetullah Gulen was living in exile after the Turkish government accused him of masterminding a failed coup in July of 2016. Gulen is a allegedly a terrorist.

Government prosecutors even admitted that they did not have evidence that the Turkish government actually paid the $600,000 contract to investigate Gulen, but that they have emails from Flynn, Rafiekian and Alptekin that suggest the Turkish government was being kept up to date on the investigation.

The US government planned to call General Flynn in as a witness, however at the last minute they moved to designate Flynn as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the case against Rafiekian.

Government thugs also tried to intimidate the younger Flynn, Mike Flynn Jr. and named him as a government witness — Prosecutors ended up not calling in Mike Flynn Jr. as a witness.

This entire sham is in part due to General Flynn outing terrorist Gulen after the Trump election win in 2016.

On November 10, 2017, we reported how the Wall Street Journal had received information from anonymous sources who said that General Flynn and his son Michael were involved in a plot to kidnap Muslim cleric and return him to Turkey.

The Wall Street Journal reported –

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating former White House national security adviser Mike Flynn’s alleged role in a plan to forcibly remove a Muslim cleric living in the U.S. and deliver him to Turkey in return for millions of dollars, according to people familiar with the investigation.

(Of course in the aftermath of Obama it is now customary and expected for FBI, DOJ and other government officials to leak true and false stories to the left wing media as long as they attack or discredit President Trump or anyone who voted for him. These corrupt and criminal leaks will never be investigated or addressed in court with the Deep State in charge of the US government.)

Regardless, the story may have been placed with the WSJ to entice General Flynn to later plead guilty to lying to the FBI. Of course, what Flynn supposedly lied about has never been leaked through the mainstream liberal media.

But based on a report at Neonrevolt, there is much more to this story.

In November 2017, General Flynn wrote an op-ed for the Hill. In the piece Flynn wrote –

The primary bone of contention between the U.S. and Turkey is Fethullah Gülen, a shady Islamic mullah residing in Pennsylvania whom former President Clinton once called his “friend” in a well circulated video.

Flynn then shared a video of President Clinton claiming that the shady mullah is a friend of the US –

Flynn then shared:

Gülen portrays himself as a moderate, but he is in fact a radical Islamist. He has publicly boasted about his “soldiers” waiting for his orders to do whatever he directs them to do. If he were in reality a moderate, he would not be in exile, nor would he excite the animus of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government.

Flynn then compared Gulen to leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Turkey’s Osama Bin Laden”. He discussed how Gulen brought into the US numerous individuals to run his charter schools he set up:

To add insult to injury, American taxpayers are helping finance Gülen’s 160 charter schools in the United States. These schools have been granted more H1-B visas than Google. It is inconceivable that our visa officers have approved thousands of visas for English teachers whose English is incomprehensible. A CBS “60 Minutes” program documented a conversation with one such imported English teacher from Turkey. Several lawsuits, including some in Ohio and Texas, point to irregularities in the operation of these schools.

Flynn then dropped this bomb about the Clinton Foundation’s relationship with this terrorist:

However, funding seems to be no problem for Gülen’s network. Hired attorneys work to keep the lucrative government source of income for Gülen and his network going. Influential charities such as Cosmos Foundation continue their support for Gulen’s charter schools. Incidentally, Cosmos Foundation is a major donor to Clinton Foundation. No wonder Bill Clinton calls Mullah Gülen “his friend.” It is now no secret that Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s close aide and confidante, worked for 12 years as the associate editor for a journal published by the London-based Institute of Minority Muslim Affairs. This institute has promoted the thoughts of radical Muslim thinkers such as Qutb, al Bana and others.

Neonrevolt notes a New York Times article that discusses the terrorist organization in the US led by Gulen. What is happening is this:

The taxpayers fund the school system The school abuses the H1-B visa program to import “teachers.” The “teachers” get paid by taxpayers. The “teachers” then donate 40% of their paychecks BACK to the Gulen Movement. And Gulen goes and donates a chunk of this change back to the Clinton Foundation… while also trying to subvert and overthrow the Turkish government.

Neonrevolt then notes some statistics on the corruption in the US related to the Gulen group.

Gulenists’ contributions to congressional campaigns have been known for some time, as Buzzfeed reported last year. Texas Reps. Sheila Jackson-Lee, and Henry Cuellar, both Democrats, are among the biggest benefactors of Gulen contributions. USA Today reported last month that the House ethics committee has investigated more than 200 trips taken by members of Congress since 2008 that were secretly funded by Gulen groups. Clinton has been the biggest recipient of Gulenist donations of any presidential candidate this cycle, federal election records show.

This all leads up to today (July 24, 2019) –

General Flynn as we all know now was targeted by Obama and the Clintons for some reason. He knew too much, he disagreed with Obama on ISIS and he was working with Trump, but maybe his oped was what scared them the most. He had to be taken down and so he was targeted.

He lost his job with the Trump team due to shady actions by the Deep State and then was targeted by the Mueller team. He eventually pled guilty to a crime of lying to the FBI.

What we know now is that based on Flynn’s current trial date, set in August, his cooperation with the government should come to an end soon.

The DOJ’s website shared this about his partner’s case –

According to allegations in the indictment, the two men were involved in a conspiracy to covertly influence U.S. politicians and public opinion against a Turkish citizen living in the United States whose extradition had been requested by the Government of Turkey. The plot included using a company founded by Rafiekian and a person referred to as “Person A” in the indictment. The company, referred to as “Company A” in the indictment, provided services based upon Person A’s national security expertise.

According to Neonrevolt, person A is General Flynn and Company A is his company. The individual that reportedly hired the Flynn group was a man by the name of Ekim Alptekin, who is connected with a consortium of Deep State spies –

How was Alptekin connected to the authors of Spygate? It depends on who you think they are, but he’s a Dutch citizen of Turkish origin with an array of connections that include Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud, George Soros, and senior U.S. officials, some of the connections through Soros’s European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), which has appeared as a hub for other Spygate connections in Europe. Halper is not a member, but shows up for ECFR events.

This whole thing looks like another setup. Flynn, his business partner and his son were all wrongly targeted by Obama’s Deep State.

In December 2019 a documentary released shows Obama’s White House set up General Flynn ==>>

FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds released the following documentary covering the Flynn scandal. The video is and hour and a half in length but it describes General Flynn’s case and Obama’s role in setting up General Flynn:

God bless General Michael Flynn and his family and all Americans targeted by the evil and corrupt Deep State.

