(HAARETZ) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off the stage at an election campaign event in the southern Israeli port city of Ashkelon after rocket sirens blared throughout several communities on Wednesday evening.

One rocket fired from Gaza was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the Israeli army confirmed.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who was also in attendance, were escorted to a shelter nearby; the prime minister later returned to the stage and continued his address.

[embedded content]

