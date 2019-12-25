Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuBenjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE was reportedly rushed off stage Wednesday during a campaign event in southern Israel after a rocket aimed at the region was intercepted by Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed on Twitter the rocket fired from Gaza was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome.

“On Hanukkah, the festival of miracles, Israel’s modern miracle—the Iron Dome—just intercepted a rocket mid-air after it was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians,” the army tweeted Wednesday, on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara were escorted to a nearby shelter in the middle of the prime minister’s address at an event in Ashkelon, Haaretz reported.

Netanyahu later returned to continue his speech, according to the Israeli newspaper.

He reportedly addressed the Israeli military’s assassination of senior Islamic Jihad commander Bahu Abu al-Ata last month. The assassination led to a round of fire between Israel and Gaza, according to Haaretz.

Israel has accused al-Ata of being behind the launch of rockets in September that were targeted at the Israeli city of Ashod as Netanyahu spoke there for a campaign event ahead of the country’s elections, according to Reuters.

“He who fired [rockets] last time isn’t with us anymore,” Netanyahu said at the event, according to Haaretz. “And he who fired now, better start packing his belongings.”

“This isn’t an attack on me or on Ashkelon, it’s not that. These are recurring attacks on our communities, and they think that we won’t hurt them or that we’ll break down,” he added.