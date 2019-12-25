Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued to level attacks against the United States during a recent

“So we need to fight to start this work, an establishment of an advanced society,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because as much as much as we like to say that the United States is the richest country in the history, or rather in modern history, for who? The richest country, who cares about how much gold is being amassed if we can’t realize an advanced society with those resources?”

“And we’re here to say that what we’re living in right now is not an advanced society,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “It is fascism! What we have, what we’re evolving into as well.”

.@AOC on Bernie's rally in LA yesterday: "It is fascism what we have" in the United States, "what we're evolving into."

Ocasio-Cortez has routinely demonized America and made all sorts of false claims about her home country.

In March, Ocasio-Cortez told an audience that America, in its current state, was “garbage.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks while speaking at the left-wing South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas when she was asked about the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and the $15 minimum wage.

Ocasio-Cortez said [emphasis added]:

I think the thing that is really hard for people to sometimes see is that when we are on this path of a slow erosion and a slow, slow, slow, just like move away from what we’ve always been, we’ll be a hundred miles, you’ll, you know you won’t even realize that you’ve drifted a hundred miles. So, when someone’s talking about our core, it’s like oh this is radical, but this isn’t radical, this is what we’ve always been. It’s just that now we’ve strayed so far away from what has really made us powerful, and just, and good, and equitable, and productive, and so I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are but where we are is not a good thing. And this idea of like 10% better from garbage, is, shouldn’t be what we settle for, it’s like this like it feels like moderate is not a stance it’s just an attitude toward life of like hmmm.

In June, Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly lied about the United States as she falsely claimed that the Trump administration was operating “concentration camps” on the southern border and compared what what was going on to the Holocaust when she invoked using the term “Never Again,” which is an explicit reference to the Holocaust.

Matthew J. O’Brien, Director of Research at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), told The Daily Wire that Ocasio-Cortez was misrepresenting terms about what was going on at the border in an attempt to mislead the American public.

“I think the point that Representative Ocasio-Cortez is missing is that a concentration camp typically refers to a detention facility where a totalitarian regime’s political enemies are kept and the purpose is to nullify them as political enemies,” O’Brien said. “Internment camp is a general term that in international law and in typical usage refers to a place where people are held temporarily in a conflict because they are either from an enemy power, from a non-allied power, and there is some sort of national security concern or other internal security concern associated with them. Whereas, an immigration detention facility is where people are held pursuant to a democratically passed law because they have no authorization to be in the country and they are temporarily held there while the government is evaluating their claim to any kind of immigration relief and those facilities are regulated.”

“The distinction between a concentration camp, which is usually regulated by the totalitarian government’s security forces, an Internment facility, which is usually regulated by the military or by a paramilitary security force, and immigration detention, is that immigration detention is monitored by the courts and anyone who is in immigration detention has access to the courts to contest any issues they may have with the detention,” O’Brien continued. “So to contrast between a totalitarian government using the force of the state to terrorize its political enemies, the temporary internment of people who represent a national security threat … versus a legal process that is designed to protect the safety and security both of the United States and of the people coming into the country because one of the reasons why we detain people in immigration detention is to figure out who they are so we can vet them but also so that we can determine what their purpose is here.”

“So this is kind of a gross oversimplification on an issue that leads to all kinds of misunderstandings and I think that’s been a common tactic of Representative Ocasio-Cortez,” O’Brien concluded.