Target’s plastic bags are “choking the earth,” a protest organizer claimed in a petition to get the mega-retailer to stop using plastic.

Petitioner Theresa Carter is planning to deliver more than 458,750 signatures to the corporation’s Minneapolis, Minnesota, headquarters Thursday – which is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Carter’s petition argues IKEA and Costco have already eliminated plastic bags.

A Target spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Target has already taken steps to reduce it use of plastic bags, including sustainable packaging goals and using plastic bags that are now made with 40% recycled content. Target first placed recycling kiosks, including for plastic bags, at the front of its stores in 2010, she said.

“Target teams across the business are working to eliminate, reduce and find alternatives for plastics in our products, packaging, and operations,” Schumann said.

Target has more than 1,800 stores across the United States.

Information from the AP was used in this report.