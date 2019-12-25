President Donald Trump celebrated Christmas with his family this week at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The president and first lady attended services on Christmas Eve at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, following their annual tradition.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Christmas Eve service at Family Church Downtown in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Later in the evening, the Trumps hosted a Christmas Eve dinner with family and friends.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, is pictured in foreground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk at Mar-a-lago while there for Christmas Eve dinner in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Later that evening, first lady Melania Trump answered phone calls from children to NORAD to help track the location of Santa Claus.
Other members of the Trump family posted photos celebrating the holidays.
