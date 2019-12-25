Actor Pierce Brosnan, who has expressed views vehemently against President Donald Trump, has given the chief executive credit for improving the economy, The Hill reported.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” Brosnan told ITK in a recent interview. “People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction.”

Just last year, Brosnan had said he did not know how much longer he could stay in the United States due to the way Trump had torn the country apart, according to BPR.

When asked about those previous comments, which he made during an interview with The Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine, Brosnan told ITK that “This country is part of my life. I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society.”

However, despite the praise on the economy, Brosnan was criticial of Trump’s environmental record, saying the president “has to pay attention to the climate change. He has to support the rallying call of the young people,” according to The Hill.

Brosnan added that the president “has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us.”

As for who he intends to vote for in the 2020 presidential election, the actor said “I’m biding my time on that one. We shall see.”