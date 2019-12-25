Forty-six percent of voters say there is too little emphasis on Christmas as a religious holiday, a new Hill-HarrisX poll reveals.

Thirty-six percent say the holiday has just the right religious emphasis. And 18% said there was too much of a religious focus on Christmas.

Here is how the survey breaks down:

57% of Republicans say there is too little religious emphasis on Christmas.

45% of Democrats say there is too little.

37% of independents say there is too little.

The poll, conducted. Dec. 13-14, surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.