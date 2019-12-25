President Trump delivered a wonderful Christmas message on Wednesday morning, calling on Americans to unify and to ‘exemplify the teachings of Christ.’

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect — traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

“We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas,” Trump concluded. “We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.”

The President and First Lady Melania also shared a Christmas message in a social media video, thanking our troops and called for Americans to care for others.

“At this sacred time of year, Christians celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and rejoice in His love for every person,” Trump said.

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

