President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out MORE joked about his now-famous cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” in a teleconference with military service members on Christmas Eve.

Trump addressed service members Tuesday before taking questions, and one man asked him if the film is his favorite holiday movie.

“Well, I’m in Home Alone 2, and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump responded.

“They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.

“And it turned out to be a very big hit; obviously, it’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest, so it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success,” Trump continued.

President Trump: “I’m in Home Alone 2… It’s a big #Christmas hit, one of the biggest.” #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/5K7HwXlXsu — The Hill (@thehill) December 25, 2019

The sequel to the original “Home Alone” movie made $365 million worldwide in 1992, according to Deadline.Trump briefly appears in the movie as himself, giving Kevin, portrayed by Macauley Culkin, directions in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The Wikipedia page for the Home Alone sequel was briefly altered to note Trump’s impeachment. According to the page’s revision history, an edit was added to the site that read “On December 18th, 2019 Donald Trump became the first cast member from Home Alone 2 to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.”

House lawmakers voted to impeach Trump last week on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.