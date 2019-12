CHICAGO (CBS)– With a high temerature of 57 degrees, it’s officially the second warmest Christmas.

Ellis said with the morning low temperature of 37 degrees, Wednesday will rank as the 4th warmest Christmas morning low temperature.

CBS 2 will provide updates on any record-breaking forecast updates.

Temperatures are expected to drop by the end of the week into next week.

Thursday temperatures are on track to bear the record high of 55. Ellis said the expected temperature is 58 degrees.