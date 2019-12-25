The remains of Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Monday, were returned to the United States on Christmas.

Goble is the 20th American soldier killed in Afghanistan this year. Over 2,400 have died in the 18 years since the war began.

The special operations soldier was killed in the northern Kunduz province. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

The New York Post reports that Goble, 33, of Washington Township, N.J., was on his final tour of duty and was set to return home in less than a month. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were among U.S. officials in attendance when his remains arrived at the Dover Airforce Base in Delaware.

Approximately 214,300 service members did not get to go home for the holidays this year, including roughly 18,700 who are serving in combat zones in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

