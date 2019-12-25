Democrats Seek To Outlaw Suburban, Single-Family House Zoning, Calling It Racist And Bad For The Environment

Bloomberg Campaign Leveraged Prison Laborers To Make Campaign Phone Calls

Former Hawaii Governor Says Tulsi Gabbard Should Resign

‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash

FACT CHECK: Are Human Traffickers Putting Zip Ties On Windshield Wipers To Distract Victims?

MACKINNON: Thanks To Poverty And Dysfunction, I Discovered The True Meaning Of Christmas

Virginia Governor Northam Increases Corrections Budget In Anticipation Of Jailing Gun Owners

House Lawyers Say They May Use Mueller Grand Jury Materials In Senate Impeachment Trial

Man Arrested In Deadly Hit-And-Run Accident Had Been Deported Six Different Times

FACT CHECK: Are There More Than 633,000 Homeless People And 13.9 Million Vacant Homes In The US?

ESPN Releases New Preview For Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

FACT CHECK: Does The State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board Currently Have No Female Members?

Here’s How To Survive Christmas With Your Liberal Family

A Savior When You Need It Most: A Christmas Message Delivered Amid The Blood And Snow Of Bastogne

Canadian May Spend Christmas Trapped In Dubai, Framed After Exposing Arab Corruption, Lawyer Says

Historians Rip Into The New York Times After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’

Here’s The Original Story Of What Happened On Christmas Eve

Trump: ‘Getting Rid’ Of ‘Evil’ FBI Officials ‘One Of My Greatest Achievements’

House Judiciary Floats Possibly Impeaching Trump Once More Over McGahn Testimony

Quick Decision In McGahn Subpoena Case Will Trap Courts In Political Power Contest, DOJ Warns

Fear And Loathing In A Mall Santa Uniform

No Christmas Truce: Soldiers And Civilians Terrorized As The Battle Of The Bulge Raged On