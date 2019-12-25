Lisa Murkowski

RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski (AK) said in an interview with KTUU, which aired Tuesday evening, that she is “disturbed” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments on coordinating with the White House for the impending impeachment trial.

Who is surprised by this?

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “There’ll be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“Exactly how we go forward, I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers,” McConnell said to Hannity. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end. There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

McConnell is also pushing back on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands.

Murkowski wasn’t happy about McConnell’s defense of the President after the Dem-controlled House railroaded him and denied him due process, calling McConnell’s comments “disturbing.”

“And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” she said. “To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so when I heard what Leader McConnell has said, I happened to think that further confused the process.”

In contrast, Murkowski barely criticized the Democrats’ unconstitutional impeachment hearings that played out largely in Adam Schiff’s secret bunker behind closed doors, only for him to selectively leak to the media.

The Democrats denied Trump due process, denied him legal counsel and denied his 6th Amendment right to face his accuser, in this case, Eric Ciaramella, the ‘whistleblower’ who coordinated with Schiff to launch the impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Pelosi continued her reign of tyranny and refused to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

The Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote.

But Murkowski is “disturbed” by McConnell’s comments.

The post RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski Says She is “Disturbed” by McConnell’s Promise to Coordinate Impeachment Trial with White House appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.