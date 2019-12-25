Marijuana is becoming big business, but Congress is not on board, Newsweek reports.

The U.S. Senate stripped a number of marijuana-related provisions attached to the massive spending bill passed last week.

One of the bills – the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act – would have enabled financial institutions to openly serve the cannabis industry.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said he opposed the bill but was open to amending the measure to satisfy his concerns.

The House passed the bill in October.

Another provision would have protected veterans who are legally employed by the cannabis industry from discrimination by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs if they applied for home loans.

“At a time when a record number of Americans support ending our failed prohibition on marijuana, it is incredibly disappointing to see that Congress continues to ignore the will of their constituents on this important issue,” NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri told Marijuana Moment. “Supporters of legalization are engaged voters and we shouldn’t be treated as a bargaining chip in spending negotiations when justice and liberty are at stake.”

Cannabis is illegal under federal law but 33 states have legalized recreational or medicinal use of the drug.