Among the dozen or so books I have had published, only two have been novels, but it almost always novels that would-be writers want me to read.

I receive several a year, all from men, almost all of the action-adventure genre, most of them pretty good, but almost none of them quite good enough.

Some writers pull up short for lack of editing. Others wander off course for lack of a fully coherent plot. That said, most have it within them to write a sellable novel. Here are some suggestions as to how to make that happen.

Think through you worldview

In a sense all writers are propagandists. You have a view of the world you want to share, ideally a coherent one. The worldview should inform everything you write without overwhelming it. You don’t want your propaganda to show.

Start with the plot

A useful guide to plotting is any good book on screenwriting. Screenwriters follow rules: A movie is no more than two hours long; by 30 minutes in, the protagonist knows what problem he has to solve; at 90 or so minutes he solves it. These books will tell you most of what you need to know about plot.

Think visually

When I write I am always thinking how the action will play out on the big screen. I set almost everything outdoors and, if appropriate, in a visually spectacular visual. My novel “2006: The Chautauqua Rising” was set in the lush hills above Lake Chautauqua in New York state. My new novel with Mike McMullen, “The Hunt,” is set in a pristine, autumnal Colorado valley.

Think aurally

I envisioned “2006” as a contemporary version of “Last of the Mohicans.” While writing, I played the stirring soundtrack from the 1993 film of that name. I wrote and rewrote my climactic scene until it merited having that soundtrack played over it. The music made all the difference.

Solve plot problems creatively

It is easier to put your protagonist in harm’s way than to get him out. Upon reading your solution, the reader should say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” If instead he thinks, “That’s BS,” you’ve lost him. I use the occasion of long car trips to work through my major problems before I start writing.

Make sure the action elements ring true

In male-oriented fiction, the details have to be damn near perfect. I may be an Eagle Scout, but I did not know enough about elk hunting in Colorado to give “The Hunt” the level of authenticity it needed. So I recruited Mike McMullen, a skilled outdoorsman, and we consulted with nearly a dozen people who knew more than we did. I challenge the reader to find a flaw.

Create credible characters

I like the Steven King/Steven Spielberg approach: find ordinary people and place them in extraordinary circumstances. Authors have succeeded creating characters like Jack Reacher or even James Bond that border on the inhuman, but you are better off creating characters with whom you personally can identify. Try, however, to make the lead character someone other than yourself.

Make all behavior psychologically true

Even in extraordinary settings – the planet Mars, for instance, or the year 2050 – characters should think and act in a way readers will find plausible and identifiable here and now. Human behavior does not change much over time. The Iliad and the Odyssey still ring true.

Keep your language crisp and simple

In my estimate, F. Scott Fitzgerald was a more gifted writer than Ernest Hemingway, but Hemingway is a better model for aspiring writers, especially of the action variety. If your name is not Henry James, active verbs will serve you better than passive ones, and simple sentences will work better than complex ones.

Never stop editing

Good writers are actually just good editors of their own writing. My first drafts are always awful, the second drafts slightly less awful. Now, the 20th draft, that is when things start looking good. If there is one mistake aspiring writers make it is to fail to recognize their shortcomings and stop too soon.

You have the power to fix your own prose and solve your own plot problems. After you think the manuscript is finished, let it sit a month or two and take another look. Yikes!

Now get back to work.

“The Hunt” by Jack Cashill and Mike McMullen is available wherever you buy books. For a collector’s edition signed by both authors, go to TheHuntBook.com.