On Monday night The War Room called on Kevin McCarthy to load up the GOP Intelligence Committee with three “killers”: Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Mark Meadows and Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The War Room argued, “This is an impeachment. If Republicans fail to defend this president and he is impeached the Republican Party will be ruined.”

The War Room also argued for Rep. McCarthy to drop vocal Never-Trump Rep.Will Hurd.

