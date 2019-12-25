Syrian presidential adviser Bouthaina Shaaban on Wednesday warned of “operations” against U.S. troops guarding oil fields in Syria, telling NBC News “it is our oil.”

The U.S. in November beefed up the number of troops it had in eastern Syria to protect oil fields against ISIS remnants as they generated about $1.5 million daily for the terror group, per Military.com.

President Donald Trump in November told reporters on the White House lawn that eventually “we want to bring our soldiers home” from Syria but some would be staying there “because we’re keeping the oil.”

He also said that the U.S. might want a major firm such as ExxonMobil to come in to develop the fields.

“He’s talking about stealing it,” she told NBC News.

Bouthaina also went on to warn of “popular opposition and operations against the American occupiers of our oil” and said there was no question in Assad’s mind that “our land should be totally and completely liberated from foreign occupiers, whether they are terrorists, or the Turks or the Americans.”