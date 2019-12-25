A Texas woman was released this week after being detained by Mexican authorities for trying to bring Christmas gifts to children living in migrant camps on the southern border as they wait for pending asylum cases in the United States.

Anamichelle Castellano and another woman were arrested Monday crossing from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Mexico, KTRK reported. Their car had more than 300 gifts that they were planning to hand out to children on the border as a surprise for Christmas.

“I mean, this is Santa Claus coming in to give toys to the unwanted and you’re doing what? You’re doing what? You’re threatening her for what?” Castellano’s father, Genaro Lopez, told KTRK.

The women were delivering the presents with Castellano’s non-profit the Socorro Foundation. The organization helps migrant families “receive needed supplies, communication with their family/sponsor, showers, meals, shelter and Education. We continue to educate families on policies and procedures of the United States and family planning in case of an emergency at the border,” according to its website.

Although the women had made the trip previously, their car had to go through an X-ray machine on this trip due to the hundreds of wrapped presents. Authorities discovered a small box of bullets that were in the car after Castellano’s husband went on a hunting trip, KTRK reported.

“It’s my daughter, and I just hate to see her in this type of situation,” said her mother, Mary Lopez. The two women were released later Monday night, but Castellano has been charged with possession of ammunition.

“[They are] kind of threatening her with federal prison, federal this and federal charges and we believe this is all a big set up where they’re trying to see what they can get out of it,” her father added.

Castellano’s husband, Jehu Castellano, and their 9-year-old daughter were also traveling across the border to help distribute the gifts, and they waited in Matamoros for her to be released Monday.

Jehu Castellano said he had contacted a prosecutor in Matamoros, and the attorney “refuses to compromise to anything even though it’s something so minor, and so he’s not bending.”

“We had one attorney, it was a different attorney, and he came and when he went to talk to them, he came back and said he needed so much money to be able to help us and it was a ridiculous amount of money, in the thousands,” Castellano said, KTRK reported.