There are few things in this world you can count on, and few of them are salutary. I can think of only three, two of which are horrible. Those are death and taxes.

As for positives, I can think of one: the overwhelming goodness of Gary Sinise.

Sinise, probably best known for his role as Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump,” has long worked with veterans and veterans groups, such as flying veterans to the National World War II Museum to tell their stories or serving them Thanksgiving dinner.

This Christmas, he’s not just focusing on veterans themselves, but their children — namely, the children left behind when one of our heroes tragically passes away.

Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel w/ surviving parent, 1,750 in all, via @americanair to Disney World today as part of our @GarySiniseFound Snowball Express program. This charter left LAX this morning. I’ll join up in a few days. Have fun kids! We love you! pic.twitter.com/OfMEpVF1er — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 8, 2018

According to KCAL-TV, the Gary Sinise Foundation filled 15 planes full of Gold Star families to go to Walt Disney World down in Florida as a special Christmas present called the “Snowball Express.”

“Each one of these children who are going on these airplanes have lost a parent in military services – either combat related or illness or unfortunately suicide sometimes,” Sinise said.

“We wanna take care of these kids and make sure they know we don’t forget.”

“About 1,700 people from 15 locations across the country board the Snowball Express on their way to a 5-night vacation in Orlando, Florida,” KCAL reported.

To see them off from the West Coast, Santa Claus made an appearance (along with his better half) at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning, arriving via helicopter.

The first person in line to meet Santa was young Desmond, whose father Army Sgt. Myles Penix died back in 2016.

“I (didn’t know) that he would be here in a helicopter — I thought he was gonna be jumping out of there in a parachute,” Desmond said.

Desmond was enjoying the trip, as was his mother Jade; She said the trip was important in the healing process.

“It’s just important ’cause of all of the bonding that we get to do. He gets to find friends who are just like him, and I get to find ones that have lost just like me,” she said.

“It’s easier when you find people who’ve gone through the same thing. So it’s an amazing experience. All of the different tributes they have, and all of the different balloon releases where I get to write a message to my husband; it’s amazing.”

As Twitchy noted, there were plenty of people giving Sinise plaudits on social media.

A good man doing great work for the children of the best men who did the worst work. God bless @GarySinise, these Gold Star children and their parents who gave all for them and our nation. https://t.co/G65tyZcbG2 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) December 10, 2018

Why is it that whenever I read things like this I get something in my eye? I swear it’s sand in my eye… — Chris Willis (@CWillis191) December 10, 2018

You and all those who work so hard for these people are amazing. You truly are a special person. — Truth be told (@Truthbe46567003) December 10, 2018

It just goes to show how amazing Gary Sinise is. Our hats are off to you as always, Lt. Dan. Dare we suggest, as Twitchy did, that he should be Time’s “Person of the Year”?

