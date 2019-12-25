Christmas. For some people, this time of year is marked with joy, tradition, and family. For others, this season is marked by pain, disappointment, and unfulfilled expectations.

No matter where you come from or what season of life you are in, there is something special that transcends this time of year.

That is the promise — and hope — of “Immanuel,” God with us.

While consumerism and the hurry of the holiday season often consumes us during this busy month, the fact of Immanuel should force us to pause — stop, even.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas Day, Christians traditionally celebrate Advent, which is a season of anticipation that our God is faithful to his promises.

On Christmas Day, however, we celebrate the fact that his promise — to reconcile us to him and to bring the restoration of all things — has been fulfilled in Jesus, the Messiah.

This is Good News!

Because God is faithful, now each and every person can come into relationship with God, the Father. No matter where you are or what you have done, God has moved toward you in an overflow of his love, goodness, and faithfulness.

That’s reason enough to celebrate today.