There are plenty of celebrities who keep to themselves and enjoy their fame and fortune quietly, doing charity work and other work behind the scenes. There are others who are high profile and choose to use their means to bring joy to others. It’s nice for us to tag along and be able to enjoy the generous reveals.

Kids have a special place in Dwayne Johnson’s heart. He participates in a variety of assistance programs and even started “The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation.”

According to GuideStar, his foundation “creates a platform of hope and possibility for children worldwide by providing programs designed to enrich and empower the lives and self-esteem of children who are hospitalized for medical disabilities, disorders and illnesses. The Rock Foundation also strives to improve the health and self-esteem of children through its physical fitness program; educating children about nutrition and healthy practices towards achieving their fitness goals.”

The Rock has helped out plenty of kids who he doesn’t even know, but he’s incredibly generous with his own family as well. This year, he gifted his mom something many people wish they could give their mothers.

There’s no real gift that can adequately repay moms (or parents in general) for what they do, but that shouldn’t keep us from trying — and it certainly hasn’t stopped Johnson from trying.

On Dec. 29, he posted a video on Instagram that featured his mother opening up the present he’d given her.

“This one felt good,” he wrote. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.”

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999,” he continued.

“They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need — houses, cars etc.”

“But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.”

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants — anywhere she wants,” he added.

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.”

“Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.” He signed the description “Dwanta ??.”

You can feel the love in everything about this video: the family gathered around and the kid playing in the background, the mom front and center reading the card expectantly, and Johnson wrapping up his teary mother in a big hug and telling her Merry Christmas.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.