Socialist darling Michael Moore joined Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper for an extensive video this week with Rolling Stone magazine.

Moore attacked white men who voted for President Trump.

Via Breitbart.com:

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street towards you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

Sounds racist.

This is why racism is still a problem bc of people like Michael Moore “Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. These are not good people. You should be afraid of them”@MMFlint You should be ashamed of yourself, your statement is ridiculous and hateful pic.twitter.com/cBjz24dLFR — 🇺🇸BonnieBrownEyedGirl🇵🇱 (@TXBonnieJean) December 25, 2019

Democrats, especially white Democrats, HATE white people and regularly hurl racist insults at white people — especially white men.

Then they wonder come election time why they keep losing more and more white voters?

Here’s the full video:

