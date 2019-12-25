This Christmas enjoy Joe Dan Gorman and Intellectual Froglegs for some great entertainment! Well done Joe!
Watch – link to video here
Visit Intellectualfroglegs.com here
Give the gift of Froglegs this Holiday Season.
They’re free. They bring smiles
& every time u share, an angel slaps a Democrat.
True Story.
Pro-Trump, Pro-USA, Pro-God SNARK
wrapped in the AMERICA’S BEST music@KurtSchlichter @chuckwoolery @Lrihendryhttps://t.co/8JvYLE2cmp pic.twitter.com/tHX0uymbse
— Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) December 23, 2019
Comments from Joe’s video –
Fun video from @JoeDanMedia to recap the lunacy of the end of the decade (great clips/songs too)!
Best line:
“We pay Congress millions to do nothing;
and pay @realDonaldTrump nothing to do everything!”
Isn’t that the truth!
Cheers to #2020 & a #TRUMP2020LandsideVictory! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/V45Vapa8sK
— Tamara Leigh LLC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TamaraLeigh_llc) December 24, 2019
LOVE , LOVE, LOVE THIS. HAPPEY NEW YEAR.”Here comes the Boom” – NEW SHOW! FUN WATCH https://t.co/TkV0uDRXDc
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) December 23, 2019
Merry Christmas!
