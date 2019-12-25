Watch – link to video here

Visit Intellectualfroglegs.com here

Pro-Trump, Pro-USA, Pro-God SNARK wrapped in the AMERICA’S BEST music @KurtSchlichter @chuckwoolery @Lrihendry https://t.co/8JvYLE2cmp pic.twitter.com/tHX0uymbse

They’re free. They bring smiles & every time u share, an angel slaps a Democrat. True Story.

Give the gift of Froglegs this Holiday Season.

Comments from Joe’s video –

Fun video from @JoeDanMedia to recap the lunacy of the end of the decade (great clips/songs too)!

Best line:

“We pay Congress millions to do nothing;

and pay @realDonaldTrump nothing to do everything!”

Isn’t that the truth!

Cheers to #2020 & a #TRUMP2020LandsideVictory! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/V45Vapa8sK

— Tamara Leigh LLC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TamaraLeigh_llc) December 24, 2019