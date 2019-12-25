A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after robbing a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, before reportedly walking outside, throwing the money into air and yelling, “Merry Christmas!”

Around 12:27 p.m. Monday, David Oliver allegedly threatened employees of the Academy Bank at 1 South Tejon Street with a weapon, leaving the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Colorado Springs police blotter.

A witness told KKTV that Oliver then walked outside, threw the bills into the air and shouted his festive message. Sgt. Jim Jeffocat, a Colorado Springs police spokesman, would not confirm that money was thrown into air or that Oliver yelled “Merry Christmas.”

Oliver then sat on the patio of the Starbucks coffee shop next door, where police arrested him without conflict, police said. A Starbucks manager who answered the phone Tuesday said Oliver didn’t order a drink and nobody in the store seemed to pay him any mind.

Some of the money was retrieved but thousands of dollars remain missing, Jeffcoat said. The witness told KKTV that people walking down the street stopped to pick up the flying bills to return to the bank tellers.

Officers found no indication that Oliver was armed with a weapon, Jeffcoat said.

On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019