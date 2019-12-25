President Trump called for unity and respect in his presidential Christmas message released Wednesday by the White House.

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” Trump said in the statement.

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

The statement comes days after Trump was impeached by the House, largely in a partisan vote. The Senate will now conduct a trial, though Trump is widely expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the impeachment inquiry, calling it a “hoax” and suggesting he was treated more unfairly than “those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

In his presidential message, Trump also honored service members “who continue to fight for our cherished freedoms.”

“As Commander in Chief, I salute them for their service and thank their family members for their shared sacrifice in this noble mission, especially during the holiday season,” Trump said.

“We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas. We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.”