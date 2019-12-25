President Donald Trump released a Christmas statement on Wednesday calling for Americans to better “exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” the president wrote in the festive White House release, even as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate in the coming year. “Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect — traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

He also gave a shout out to members of the U.S. military for continuing “to fight for our cherished freedoms,” adding, “As Commander in Chief, I salute them for their service and thank their family members for their shared sacrifice in this noble mission, especially during the holiday season.”

“We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas,” Trump concluded. “We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.”

Additionally, the president and First Lady Melania Trump shared their own Christmas greetings on social media.

MERRY CHRISTMAS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

