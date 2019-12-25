President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he has got First Lady Melania Trump a “beautiful card” for Christmas but is yet to get her a present, less than 24 hours before the big day.

Trump made the comments during a video conference call from his Mar-a-Lago resort with U.S. military members stationed overseas for the holiday season, who he called “tremendous warriors.”

One soldier participating in the call reportedly asked the president what he had bought the first lady for Christmas, to which he responded: “That’s a tough question. I got her a beautiful card… a lot of love.

“We love our family, and we love each other. We’ve had a great relationship, hopefully like you do with your spouses.”

He added: “I’m still working on a Christmas present. There’s a little time left. Not much, but a little time left.”

This isn’t the first time the president has left things a little last minute when it comes to finding a sentimental gift for his wife.

On Melania’s 48th birthday last year, Trump told Fox News that he ended up getting his wife a card and some flowers due to his busy schedule and being short on time

“Well I better not get into that, because I may get in trouble,” he told the network when they asked what he had got her.

“Maybe I didn’t get her so much. You know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents. But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers,” he said.

Following his phone call, the president spoke candidly with reporters about his recent impeachment, adding that Democrats had “treated us very unfairly” during the House-led inquiry into his Ukraine dealings, according to The Washington Post.

Trump reportedly referenced the first impeachment hearing against him, adding: “they got three lawyers, we got one.”

He also addressed a statement made by North Korea earlier this month promising to deliver a “Christmas gift” to the United States if Washington did not abide by the end-of-year deadline set by Pyongyang for concessions in exchange for a possible deal to curb its nuclear weapons program.

North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs, Ri Thae Song, issued the statement via state-owned media, warning that the deadline was looming for the completion of talks between his country and the United States.

Although it was not specifically stated, U.S. officials have taken the unspecified “gift” to be a reference to a new missile test.

Speaking to reporters after the phone call, Trump appeared to take a calm approach to the situation as he joked that the present from North Korea might be a “beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test.”

“I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know,” he added.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have been at a standstill since a February summit between Trump and Kim fell apart.