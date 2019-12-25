President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out MORE on Wednesday lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNew poll shows nearly half of voters approve of Trump’s impeachment Trump, first lady attend Christmas Eve services in Florida Democratic strategist: Impeachment is ‘moral obligation’ MORE (D-Calif.) in a pair of tweets Christmas night, decrying what he called a “Scam Impeachment.”

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?” wrote Trump, who is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., for the holidays.

He also called the impeachment process “very unfair.”

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

The tweets come a week after the House voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump. The two articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi has since indicated she will withhold the articles of impeachment until rules governing the trial are established by the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump attacks Democrats over impeachment following call with military members Justice for all in impeachment impasse is in chief justice’s hands Trump campaign launches website to help supporters ‘win arguments’ with ‘snowflakes’ during holidays MORE (R-Ky.), who has been meeting with the White House counsel to discuss an impeachment trial, recently said he was “not impartial about this at all.”

Trump criticized Pelosi on Monday for not sending the articles to the Senate.

The Speaker defended her decision, arguing that she can’t choose trial managers until she has a clear picture of how the Senate plans to proceed.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” Pelosi wrote. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”