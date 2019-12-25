President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out MORE‘s tweets became more negative and more frequent during the House impeachment process, according to an analysis by USA Today that was published Tuesday.

In 2017, 14.9 percent of the words Trump used on Twitter had negative connotations, while 16.4 percent had negative connotations by December 2019, the newspaper found.

The amount of words with positive connotations dropped from 24.5 percent to 19.9 percent.

The change was particularly stark in the weeks and months leading up to the president’s impeachment last week.

According to USA Today, the share of Trump’s words with a negative connotation grew from about 15 percent in August to more than 19 percent in October.

His words associated with anger also grew from less than 7 percent during his first year as president to about 9 percent this year and nearly 10 percent in October, the analysis found.

USA Today analyzed more than 8,200 posts from the president, starting at his inauguration and ending in early December.

During the impeachment inquiry, which was launched in September, Trump frequently railed against key Democratic figures such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNew poll shows nearly half of voters approve of Trump’s impeachment Trump, first lady attend Christmas Eve services in Florida Democratic strategist: Impeachment is ‘moral obligation’ MORE (Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump attacks Democrats over impeachment following call with military members Saudi sentencing in Khashoggi killing draws criticism — except from White House Adam Schiff’s cop analogy undermines case for impeachment MORE (Calif.), including on social media.

The House voted to impeach Trump earlier this month, accusing him of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress during the impeachment inquiry. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The next step in the process would be a Senate trial, in which a two-thirds majority vote would be needed to remove Trump from office, something highly unlikely in the Republican-majority chamber.

The House, however, has so far declined to give the impeachment articles to the Senate. Democratic lawmakers have said they don’t believe the Senate will hold a fair trial.