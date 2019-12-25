The United States flew four surveillance planes over the Korean peninsula Wednesday according to an aviation tracker, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The move comes after North Korea threatened to give Washington a “Christmas gift” unless the U.S. makes concessions in nuclear talks with the country. Negotiations between U.S. and North Korean officials stalled earlier this year after a summit between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out MORE and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnTrump says US will ‘deal with’ North Korea Christmas gift Satellite images show new construction at North Korea missile site: report US officials bracing for imminent North Korea test of intercontinental ballistic missile: report MORE ended abruptly.

The U.S. flew four aircraft, the RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball, over the country between Tuesday and early Wednesday. The planes were believed to have carried out missions in and around the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news agency called the move unusual and said it shows the U.S.’s response to North Korea’s threat. North Korea also reportedly carried out two rocket engine tests at a satellite site, later saying the results will have “an important impact” on the country’s position.

Military sources confirmed to the news outlet that South Korea and the U.S. have strengthened efforts against the possibility of North Korea firing an ICBM or other weapons.

“We’re keeping a close watch over military moves in North Korea,” said one of the sources, who the outlet declined to name.

Trump has said the U.S. will “deal with” whatever North Korea has planned behind its threat, joking that the North Korean leader could send him a “nice present” instead of planning a missile test.

“Let’s see what happens. Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along,” Trump told reporters Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump continued. “Maybe it’s a nice present. maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test.”