A strip club in Las Vegas has come under fire for providing hundreds of homeless people with tents branded with its logo.

One mother – who wished to remain anonymous – complained that the tents from Deja Vu Showgirls were ‘immoral’ and ‘disgusting,’ adding that she was ‘taken back’ when she saw some tents on Bonanza Road.

She said it caused her children asked about the establishment.

Deja Vu Showgirls condemned the woman’s position on their social media accounts.

‘It’s a sad day when a strip club shows more humanity than an angry mother,’ they shared.

In a statement to KTNV, the company shared that the decision was in response to a recent ordinance passed by the city that will make it illegal for homeless people to sleep in public spaces if there is space at a local shelter.

The ordinance goes into effect on February 1, 2020.

‘It is 100% true that we provide warm clothing and sleeping tents for the less fortunate,’ Deja Vu added. ‘This just seems like the right thing to do during the holidays.

‘While some seem to think that the solution is a camping ban, we think that the solution is one that includes decency and kindness. We hope that others can show some humanity and do their share to take care of the most needy among us.

The mother added that she was ‘taken back’ when she saw some tents on Bonanza Road in Las Vegas

‘It’s a sad day when a strip club shows more humanity than an angry mother,’ the strip club said on social media

Megan Swartz, who is affiliated with the company, called the ordinance ‘unfortunate.’

‘I think that it’s pretty unfortunate that that city passed that ban against camping that doesn’t go into effect in February of 2020, and we’re always doing our part to help however we can,’ she said.

Swartz added that the company routinely helps out around the community but that it struggles given the nature of its business. She expressed gratitude at all the well wishes the company has received.

‘It was so positive and so uplifting,’ she added. ‘This is amazing to read on Christmas Eve. This is great and it warms my heart.’