Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his campaign rally in Ashkelon and escaped the stage after Gaza terrorists fired off a missile into southern Israel on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife was with him at the campaign event.

The Gaza rocket was shot down by the Iron Dome defense system.

Middle East Eye reported:

Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short a campaign rally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening. It was the second time in recent months that rocket fire interrupted one of his meetings. On Thursday, the embattled premier will face off against longtime rival Gideon Saar in a Likud party leadership contest that could threaten his grip on power, AFP reported. Last month, Netanyahu was indicted for fraud, bribery and breach of trust in three corruption cases, allegations he strongly denies. The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12km (8 miles) from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor, according to Reuters.

Video of PM Netanyahu being rushed off the stage after rockets fired towards Ashqelon. pic.twitter.com/rhfCZ8eJlu — Mannie (@manniefabian) December 25, 2019

