Jill Biden, the wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, fed foreign nationals in Mexico this week who are attempting to enter the United States and faced intense backlash online for ignoring the needs of struggling American citizens.

“It’s not who we are as Americans,” Jill Biden after spending time at the camp. “We are a welcoming nation, but that’s not the message that we’re sending at the border. We’re saying, ‘Stop. Don’t come in.’”

WATCH:

Jill Biden attended event with asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ZSbCUpe4yM — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2019

Jill Biden’s remarks come on the heels of Joe Biden declaring during the recent Democrat presidential debate, in response to a question about reparations for African-American, that “the reason we’re the country we are is because of immigration.”

“They are the future of America,” Joe Biden yelled, adding “and you should get used to it.”

Immigration attorney Matthew Kolken called out Biden for his role in helping the Obama administration deport millions of immigrants and cage children at the border.

“The administration Biden served in deported more immigrants than all of the Presidents of the 20th century combined,” Kolken tweeted. “That administration built deportation internment camps and caged children. He must condemn the human rights violations of Barack Obama, and apologize for his role.”

The administration Biden served in deported more immigrants than all of the Presidents of the 20th century combined. That administration built deportation internment camps and caged children. He must condemn the human rights violations of Barack Obama, and apologize for his role. https://t.co/vtv9I8sAKI — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 20, 2019

Online, Jill Biden faced intense backlash for going to a foreign country and serving foreign nationals just a couple of days before Christmas, in what many said was nothing more than a photo op moment, while ignoring the needs of American citizens who are suffering in the U.S.

Here are some of the reactions that Jill Biden’s actions garnered online:

Political consultant Ryan Girdusky tweeted: “This is going to shock the Bidens… but there are Americans in need.”

This is going to shock the Bidens… but there are Americans in need https://t.co/XitisZxbRW — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 23, 2019

Blaze host Jon Miller tweeted: “Why don’t the Mexicans feed our poor for a change? Oh right, because they can’t because they don’t have enough of it! And yet we’re told we must bring them in by the thousands to enrich our culture with one that has led to such prosperity!”

Why don’t the Mexicans feed our poor for a change? Oh right, because they can’t because they don’t have enough of it! And yet we’re told we must bring them in by the thousands to enrich our culture with one that has led to such prosperity! https://t.co/vckY10Rj3Z — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) December 24, 2019

Lawyer Kurt Schlichter tweeted: “Democrats prefer foreigners to you”

Democrats prefer foreigners to you https://t.co/LbP5JZ2aXB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 23, 2019

Newsmax host John Cardillo tweeted: “Well this is just dumb ineffective pandering. Biden is done. There are homeless Americans and disabled veterans in need here.”

Well this is just dumb ineffective pandering. Biden is done. There are homeless Americans and disabled veterans in need here. https://t.co/1EPOcpQNaB — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 24, 2019

Scientist Tom Borelli tweeted: “Guess it’s too dangerous to do the same for the homeless in San Francisco & LA.”

Guess it’s too dangerous to do the same for the homeless in San Francisco & LA. https://t.co/iziPazv6MB — Tom Borelli (@tomborelli) December 24, 2019

Michael Malice mocked Jill Biden: “We better make sure she doesn’t become a coke mule for her son”

we better make sure she doesn’t become a coke mule for her son https://t.co/BNwDWrNzm4 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 24, 2019

Radio host Larry O’Connor tweeted: “Campaigning for the US presidency in a foreign country.”

Campaigning for the US presidency in a foreign country. https://t.co/8xUOjnqTFH — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) December 24, 2019

Political commentator and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted: “She should visit skid row in Los Angeles instead to experience the results of Democratic Party policies. If she’s anywhere near as forgetful as Joe she might think she’s in California instead of Mexico…”

She should visit skid row in Los Angeles instead to experience the results of Democratic Party policies. If she’s anywhere near as forgetful as Joe she might think she’s in California instead of Mexico… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 24, 2019

Political commentator Kambree Kawahine Koa tweeted: “What country is Joe Biden running for President in?”

What country is Joe Biden running for President in? — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 23, 2019

The Trump campaign mocked Jill Biden, tweeting: “‘[We] are enhancing the enforcement & removal proceedings because those who are [trying] to reach the United States should be aware of what awaits them. It will not be open arms… We’re going to send the vast majority of you back…They will be going home.’ – Joe Biden, 2014”

“[We] are enhancing the enforcement & removal proceedings because those who are [trying] to reach the United States should be aware of what awaits them. It will not be open arms… “We’re going to send the vast majority of you back…They will be going home.” – Joe Biden, 2014 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 23, 2019