The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform in the United Kingdom wondered what people who support abortion would think if they saw the deadly procedure take place.

The organization asked people on the street who affirmed abortion rights if they would be willing to see a graphic, one-minute video.

Opinions changed in an instant.

One woman who believed “everybody should be allowed the right” to abortion was aghast only a minute later.

“That baby is too big to be doing that,” she said.

A video of some of the reactions:

We asked the people on the streets of London what they think about abortion, then we showed them the reality, see how they respond… to see the video they saw go to https://t.co/uN5TPSbE6j #abortion #prolife #prochoice #VoteProLife pic.twitter.com/vTB7QVGREM — CBR UK (@cbruk) December 6, 2019

The video shown to the people in the streets contains a warning of “graphic abortion footage.”

Another woman, with her affirmation of abortion rights still echoing, pulled a tissue out of her purse and said: “Sorry. It’s sad.”

A man who said he’s “not really for it or against it” suddenly was looking away.

“Oh Lordy. No way! I didn’t know it was like that. … That’s a body, it’s fully developed,” he said.

One young woman who said everyone “has their right to kind of do what they feel is right in their own life” abruptly changed her view.

“God. Sorry. I don’t think I can do it … I’m a bit speechless actually.”

Another woman said, “Even though the baby may not be out … I would relate that to murder.”

Twitter user Obianuju Ekeocha reposted the video, commenting: “The one form of violence that we don’t get to see in media/movies is the violence of abortion. If people saw the gruesome killing that is sold to society as the ‘right to choose,’ they’ll recoil from it.”

The center educates on abortion using “images, science and statistics rather than opinions.”

“This allows individuals to come to their own conclusions after considering all of the relevant information.”