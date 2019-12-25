Democrats Seek To Outlaw Suburban, Single-Family House Zoning, Calling It Racist And Bad For The Environment

Here Are Young America’s Foundation’s ‘Best Of The Worst’ 2019 Campus Protests

Virginia Governor Northam Increases Corrections Budget In Anticipation Of Jailing Gun Owners

‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash

Bloomberg Campaign Leveraged Prison Laborers To Make Campaign Phone Calls

Yang, Bennet Rip Democrats For Cowing To Billionaires After DNC Posts Video Of Candidates But Leaves Out Tulsi

American Troops In Syria Receive Christmas Gifts Thanks To ‘Operation Holiday Express’

Woman Crushes Guy Trying To Steal From Best Buy In Awesome Video

MACKINNON: Thanks To Poverty And Dysfunction, I Discovered The True Meaning Of Christmas

House Lawyers Say They May Use Mueller Grand Jury Materials In Senate Impeachment Trial

Man Arrested In Deadly Hit-And-Run Accident Had Been Deported Six Different Times

FACT CHECK: Are Human Traffickers Putting Zip Ties On Windshield Wipers To Distract Victims?

FACT CHECK: Does The State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board Currently Have No Female Members?

Canadian May Spend Christmas Trapped In Dubai, Framed After Exposing Arab Corruption, Lawyer Says

Merry Christmas, Here’s What To Drink

Historians Rip Into The New York Times After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’

Here’s The Original Story Of What Happened On Christmas Eve

House Judiciary Floats Possibly Impeaching Trump Once More Over McGahn Testimony

Quick Decision In McGahn Subpoena Case Will Trap Courts In Political Power Contest, DOJ Warns

Fear And Loathing In A Mall Santa Uniform

A Savior When You Need It Most: A Christmas Message Delivered Amid The Blood And Snow Of Bastogne