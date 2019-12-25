Home Celebrity Madonna Says She’s in “Indescribable Pain,” Cancels Last Miami Show, Delays European…

Madonna is still on her theater tour, and it’s not going so well. On Sunday she cancelled her final show in Miami because she’s in “indescribable” pain, she says on Instagram. “[Doctors] have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body.”

That didn’t sit too well with fans. She only cancelled two hours before showtime.

Madonna’s next stops are in Europe: Lisbon, Paris, and London. The Lisbon run will start January 12th, but the Paris and London dates are all moved back and moved around according to her website.

Madonna has domestic issues as well: ex husband Guy Ritchie won’t leave her alone on custody of their kids. It’s hard to imagine they’re still fighting over son Rocco, who’s 19 already. But it could be over the adopted son David Banda, from Malawi, who’s 13. Madonna has been including her younger, adopted kids in her shows.

In Miami, Madonna had other problems: one fan sued her for starting her show at 10:30pm, two hours late, saying he couldn’t re-sell the tickets. She actually started the shows later than that, at 11pm, and played til 1:30am. (Is she a bat? Why can’t she start a show on time?) She also banned air conditioning from the theater, which caused the audience to yell out pleas to restore it. This was Miami, not Boston, after all (which she didn’t play any way). The fans were dripping in sweat. But the AC aggravated Madonna’s injuries, she said. Reportedly she told the fans to “take your clothes off” if you’re hot.

At 61, the pain thing seems reasonable. But Madonna is supposed to be in better shape than almost anyone, and that’s according to her. The show is stressful, truly, but the dancers do most of the work.

Fans are angry. Madonna cancelled her Boston shows completely a few weeks ago. Imagine the bad luck for those in Boston who re-scheduled for Miami.

Here’s her statement:

As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami

I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,

Which has been indescribable for the past few days

With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show.

My prayers were answered,

And I made it.

I consider myself a warrior

I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body

And accept that my pain is a warning

I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show

I spent the last two days with doctors

Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays

Poking and probing and more tears.

They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button………….. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy🙏🏼. Things have got to change.

And they will because

MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️🎄

