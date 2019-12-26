Police arrested and then released a 14-year-old suspect in the murder of New York City college freshman Tessa Majors, lacking the evidence to charge him at this time but believing his DNA test may connect him to the murder, according to the New York Post.

The teenager was previously believed to be somewhere in the south hiding out from police.

Majors, an 18-year-old freshmen student at New York City’s Barnard College, was murdered during what one suspect says was initially a robbery. Zyairr Davis, a 13-year-old charged with murder in the case, said one of the three people involved in the robbery stabbed Majors when she resisted.

It was Davis who identified the 14-year-old suspect, but at this point his allegation is the only evidence tying the teenager to the crime.

As a result, the 14-year-old was released from police custody after being detained, with no charges yet filed. According to the New York Post, police took a DNA test and will see if it connects the suspect to the crime. A source told the Post that police knew the teen had a lawyer and would not say anything about the situation.

Majors was stabbed on the night of Dec. 11. A group of three or four people confronted her and attempted to rob her in Morningside Park in upper Manhattan.

She was found by a school security guard, having been beaten and stabbed multiple times in the face, neck, and under her arm. A trail of blood left behind seemed to indicate that she had tried to make it out of the park to the street after the attack. Majors died at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.

A Barnard student said school officials had warned students in the past about the dangers of going through the park at night.

“…they tell us to be careful at night,” the student said.