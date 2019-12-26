Two members of the Army National Guard have been kicked out for their associations with radical white extremism, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dalton Woodward and Trent East are both members of a neo-pagan sect called the Asatru Folk Assembly, identified as a hate group by the advocacy group Southern Poverty Law Center.

One of Asatru Folk Assembly’s stated goals is the “preservation of the ethnic European folk and their continued evolution,” according to the organization’s website.

“Let us be clear: By ethnic European folk, we mean white people,” one of the purpose statements reads.

Army investigators started looking into the pair earlier this year.

East was allowed to keep his job in April despite social media that included white supremacist, fascist, and racist themes.

“According to the FBI, he’s not on any list that would need to concern us and everything, so I think it should stand the way it is,” Sheriff Eddie Mixon told the AJC in April.

Woodward was deployed in Afghanistan until June.

A spokesman for the Georgia National Guard would not provide further details to the AJC regarding the investigations.