(FOX NEWS) Advocates of religious freedom are raising new concerns more than one year after the Vatican signed a historic agreement with the Chinese Communist government, breaking a nearly 70-year dispute between the Holy See and Beijing.

The 2018 agreement gave the communist government a role, alongside Pope Francis, in appointing the Church’s bishops inside China. The relationship raised alarms at the time and again in December when Bishop John Fang Xingyao reportedly told a Chinese Communist group, “Love for the homeland must be greater than love for the Church.”

On Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive,” Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Raymond Arroyo asked a panel of experts about the state of the Catholic Church in China in the aftermath of that controversial deal.

