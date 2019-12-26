(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) The online retail giant Amazon is selling books that promote extremism according to a report in the UK’s Express newspaper. Egypt’s Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Terrorism also filed a complain regarding the matter.

Several of these books were outlawed by British prison officials since 2015 due to concerns that they are used to recruit inmates to Islamic extremism, violence, racism and hate.

“Publishing content that promotes extremism and terrorism under the pretext of the freedom of opinion and expression is unreasonable,” the Observatory said, according to Ahram Online. Egypt’s top Islamic institution added that “hardliners and extremist groups search for any room to sneak into young people’s minds.”

